7.11.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







A stunning game-winning stoppage-time goal by Hakim Karamoko saved Forward Madison from blowing a two-goal second-half lead to Union Omaha, as Madison defended Breese Stevens Field in a 4-3 victory in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







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