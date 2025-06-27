6.27.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa scored the first hat trick in USL Jagermeister Cup history as Rhode Island FC took a 4-1 victory against Portland Hearts of Pine at Centreville Bank Stadium to remain perfect in Group 4 with three regulation wins out of three.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.