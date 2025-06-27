6.27.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Albert Dikwa scored the first hat trick in USL Jagermeister Cup history as Rhode Island FC took a 4-1 victory against Portland Hearts of Pine at Centreville Bank Stadium to remain perfect in Group 4 with three regulation wins out of three.
