6.25.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC claims first victory since April, defeats expansion side FC Naples in pair's first meeting, 2-1, as Barbados international Niall Reid-Stephen's fourth goal of the season proved decisive at Tormenta Stadium.
