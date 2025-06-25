6.25.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







South Georgia Tormenta FC claims first victory since April, defeats expansion side FC Naples in pair's first meeting, 2-1, as Barbados international Niall Reid-Stephen's fourth goal of the season proved decisive at Tormenta Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.