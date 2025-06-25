6.24.2025: Texoma FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







Solomon Asante struck deep in second-half stoppage time to earn Texoma FC a dramatic 3-2 victory against the Charlotte Independence at Sherman Bearcat Stadium after the visitors equalized late through goals from Fabrice Ngah and Christian Chaney, with Philip Spengler also recording a goal and assist for the hosts.







