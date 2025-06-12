Sports stats



USL1 Spokane Velocity FC

6.11.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video


Spokane Velocity FC stretches league unbeaten streak to club-best nine matches, remains atop table with 1-1 draw against second-place Charlotte Independence, as Charlotte's Christian Chaney, Spokane's Luis Gil find the back of the net at ONE Spokane Stadium.
