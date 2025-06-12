6.11.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC stretches league unbeaten streak to club-best nine matches, remains atop table with 1-1 draw against second-place Charlotte Independence, as Charlotte's Christian Chaney, Spokane's Luis Gil find the back of the net at ONE Spokane Stadium.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2025
- Charlotte Independence Tie Spokane Velocity 1-1 in Midweek Tilt - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Spokane Velocity FC Remains Top of USL League One Standings Concluding 0-0 Draw against AV Alta FC
- Hard-Fought Battle Ends in Narrow Loss for Velocity FC in First Jägermeister Cup Setback
- Spokane Velocity FC Battles to 1-0 Win over Richmond Kickers, Earning Seventh Victory this Season
- Velocity FC, Tormenta FC, and Mother Nature Combine for a 1-0 Velocity FC Victory
- USL Spokane Hosts Spring Fling at Brick West Brewing