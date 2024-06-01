6.1.2024: One Knoxville vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Richmond Kickers win back-to-back matches for second time this season, down One Knoxville SC for first time in four meetings after jumping out to two-goal lead within 20 minutes to defeat hosts, 2-1, after 90 minutes.
