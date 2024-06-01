6.1.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Honors ended even in the inaugural meeting between Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC as RIFC struck early through Mark Doyle before Joey Farrell equalized for Hartford in a 1-1 draw at Trinity Health Stadium.

