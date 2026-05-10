5.9.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Goals from Mujeeb Murana, Tarik Pannholzer and Landon Johnson powered the Richmond Kickers to a 3-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC at Historic Riggs Stadium, ending a six-game winless streak in the series for the visitors with their first victory against Greenville since March 2023.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026

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