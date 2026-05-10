5.9.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Goals from Mujeeb Murana, Tarik Pannholzer and Landon Johnson powered the Richmond Kickers to a 3-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC at Historic Riggs Stadium, ending a six-game winless streak in the series for the visitors with their first victory against Greenville since March 2023.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026
- Charlotte Knocks off Corpus Christi, 3-1, for Seven-Point Week - Charlotte Independence
- Hearts Denied Road Win in Injury Time against Union Omaha - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Hearts Earn Road Point in 2-2 Draw at Omaha - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Triumph Fall to Kickers in First Meeting of 2026 - Greenville Triumph SC
- Kickers Secure Third Straight USL1 Win, Defeat Greenville 3-0 - Richmond Kickers
- Red Wolves Devour Sarasota with Assist and Hat Trick - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Midfielder Andrew Booth Joins Corpus Christi FC - Corpus Christi FC
- Know Before You Go: 5/9 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Triumph Fall to Kickers in First Meeting of 2026
- Late Goal Sink Triumph in First Meeting with Omaha
- Greenville Triumph Signs Clemson Standout Ezra White
- First Meeting Ends in Frustration on the Road
- Greenville Triumph Launch 2026 Read to Score Initiative Presented by ScanSource in Collaboration with GE Vernova