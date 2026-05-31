5.30.2026: Union Omaha vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Ryen Jiba scored the winner in the 75th minute after Diego Gutiérrez equalized seven minutes earlier as Union Omaha earned a comeback 2-1 win overÃÂ FC Naples with William Arevalo opening the scoring for the visitors at Morrison Stadium as the hosts extended their unbeaten home streak to 18 games.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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