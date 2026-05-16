5.15.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Matt Levy made two saves in the penalty shootout to earn the Charlotte Independence an extra point against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after goals from Christy Manzinga and Jorge Garcia saw the sides play to a 1-1 draw in regulation at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Group 6 play of the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026
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