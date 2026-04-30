4.29.2025: Miami FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Miami FC scored three goals in an eight-minute span of the first half to earn a 4-1 victory against FC Naples at Pitbull Stadium in Group 7 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Wednesday night as Arney Rocha scored his second goal in as many games in the tournament.
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