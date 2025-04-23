4.23.2025: San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Jorge Hernandez, Mohamed Omar and Alex Greive scored second-half goals as San Antonio FC took a 3-2 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Toyota Field, rallying from a two-goal deficit after the Switchbacks had opened the scoring through Matt Real and Justin Dhillon in the first half.
