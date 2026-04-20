4.19.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Sam McIllhatton put home the equalizer in the 89th minute as Birmingham Legion FC played to a 2-2 draw against Indy Eleven at Protective Stadium on Sunday evening after the visitors had rallied to take the lead on goals by Edward Kizza and Josh O'Brien after trailing at the halftime break.
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