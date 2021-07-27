3rd Annual Pecktoberfest Returns to Segra Stadium October 23rd

July 27, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers annual beer festival 'Pecktoberfest' returns to Segra Stadium Saturday, October 23rd from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. 15 breweries from around North Carolina are confirmed for the event with over 40 different cold beers to sample.

Tickets for Pecktoberfest are $35 and includes admission into Segra Stadium along with 15 sampling tickets. Admission tickets that include no alcohol are available for $20. All ticket prices go up $10 on day of the event. Current or former military and Woodpeckers Season Ticket Members receive $5 off a ticket with proof of ID.

New to Pecktoberfest this year will be an exclusive VIP Ticket for $75. VIP Tickets are limited and will include one-hour early entry (4 p.m.), 20 sampling tickets, select brews not available to the public, a two hour all-you-can-eat buffet from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., a novelty item, and access to the AEVEX Veterans Club Lounge throughout the whole event, which is temperature controlled and has private bathrooms. Sampling tickets for the beer festival will work the same as in previous years. One ticket is good for a 3oz. sample, while five tickets will get you a 16oz. pint. Additional sampling tickets can be purchased on site for $1/per ticket.

A variety of food trucks will be at Pecktoberfest along with live music and additional entertainment. College football will be shown on the big board and a 50/50 chipping contest will be in left field.

Presale for VIP Tickets will begin on Monday, August 23rd and all tickets will go on sale to the public the following Thursday, August 26th. Tickets can be purchased at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by visiting the Truist Box Office located at Segra Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.