Emiliani Returns from Injured List, Coutts and Witt Transferred

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that infielder Leandro Emiliani has completed his rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals and has been activated from the Fredericksburg injured list. Infielders Jackson Coutts and Paul Witt have been transferred off the roster, with Coutts moving to the FCL Nationals and Witt moving to Advanced-A Wilmington.

Emiliani, 21, batted .133 in five games for the FredNats before being placed on the injured list on May 20. He was sent on a rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals on July 5, and batted .176 in 11 games in the Complex League. He will wear uniform number 37.

Coutts, 22, batted .154 in 19 games for the FredNats this season. He hit one home run and drove in eight runs.

Witt, 23, batted .145 in 18 games for the FredNats this season. He was 5-for-18 in his past four games, including a two-hit game in Saturday's 18-6 Fredericksburg win. This will be his second stint with Wilmington after playing with the Blue Rocks for three games earlier this month.

In addition, right-handed pitcher Niomar Gomez has completed his rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals. He remains on the Fredericksburg injured list.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 29 players.

