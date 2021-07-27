Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Fayetteville

The Down East Wood Ducks begin a six-game series tonight at 7:00 p.m. against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.05) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Fayetteville will counter with RHP Cesar Gomez (0-5, 7.60).

WOOD DUCKS LOSE HIT PARADE TO MUDCATS: After a tightly played game through the first four innings, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Carolina Mudcats, 9-4 Sunday afternoon. The Woodies trailed by one after the top of the fifth, but the pitching staff allowed eight runs in the final four innings.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 25-17 (.595) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 4-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 35-20 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are second in all of MiLB in stolen bases (162) . Jayce Easley (39), Luisangel Acuña (25), and Dustin Harris (17) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 351 - 332 and 108 - 83 in the first two innings. Down East is 21-9 when they score first on the road, and 33-12 overall when they score first.

HEATING BACK UP: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies started off the month of July rather cold but are heating back up. Through 23 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 10-12 with a 6.13 ERA. In 189.1 innings, they have allowed 151 runs, and they are being outscored 151-128. After starting July, 3-7 on the road, Down East won seven of their last 13 games.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 25-17 road record and are 14-16 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have a 17-15 record overall, with a 2-4 record at home. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.647) as the Woodies have a 7-5 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but has a 6.13 ERA through 23 games in the month of July. Down East is also 25-17 on the road and 14-16 at home.

