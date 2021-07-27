Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and at Charleston Game Notes

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

RHP Peyton Gray has been promoted to Quad City's active roster

RHP C.J. Eldred has been added to the Columbia Fireflies active roster

The Fireflies roster now stands at 29 with three players on the injured list. Eldred will wear jersey #34.

The Fireflies begin an eight-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs with a doubleheader at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 5:05 pm. RHP Anderson Paulino (4-3, 5.33 ERA) starts game one for Columbia and RHP C.J. Eldred (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for game two. Charleston will send LHP Jose Lopez (3-4, 5.36 ERA) to the bump in game one and LHP Franklin Dacosta (1-0, 0.57 ERA) in game two.

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

PATIENCE NAME OF THE GAME IN RUBBERMATCH WIN: The Columbia Fireflies saw three walked batters come around and score when they defeated the August GreenJackets 4-1 to win the week-long series at Segra Park Sunday evening. Emilio Marquez gave the offense a chance to get started with 4.1 scoreless innings where he allowed just a pair of hits. The lefty has now hurled 9.1 innings, while allowing only a single run in his two starts since coming out of the bullpen. The bats started in the third inning. Jean Ramirez started the inning with a walk before Diego Hernandez legged out an infield single. Ramirez tried to advance to third on the play, but was tagged out. Then Rubendy Jaquez reached on an error, Herard Gonzalez walked and Saul Garza was hit by a pitch to break the scoreless tie. Omar Hernandez grounded into a bases loaded fielder's choice to score Jaquez to put Columbia up by a pair before the conclusion of the third.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score.

WELCOME TO TOWN: Today the Columbia Fireflies added RHP C.J. Eldred to the roster. Eldred is a legacy player. His father, Cal, pitched in 341 Major League games for the White Sox, Brewers and Cardinals from 1992-2005. C.J. is 26-years-old and pitched at three different levels in 2019, his second professional season. He started the year in Lexington in the South Atlantic League and ended the season in the bullpen in Wilmington in Advanced-A ball. Eldred has pitched in five games in the ACL this year, four of which have been out of the bullpen and he has maintained a 4.74 ERA in 19 innings while striking out 27 batters.

TAKE A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE: Sunday, the Fireflies drew a season-high 10 walks. It was the second time this season the order has walked 10 times. All four runs that the team scored had been put on the basepaths via walk.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Dating back to last Saturday, July 17, the Fireflies have five doubleheaders in 14 days. After last night's twin bill, that pushes the Fireflies to six games since Thursday. Their pair of doubleheaders next week puts them at 18 games in 15 days with the two travel days.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the fifth-most RBI, with 49 so far this season. Tolbert is tied with the most steals for anyone in the League. He has 34 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia. Cruz Noriega's 3.36 ERA is the third-lowest for any qualifying arm in the league, and although the southpaw, Emilio Marquez, has not worked enough innings this year for his 1.34 ERA to count in that category, he has punched out the sixth most batters of any individual in the Low-A East, fanning 67 opponents in 47 innings this season.

