3.7.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Samuel Careaga notched a goal and assist while Augustine Williams and Adewale Obalola also found the net to lead Hartford Athletic to a 3-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville before 10,357 fans at Hodges Stadium, spoiling the hosts' debut in the USL Championship.
