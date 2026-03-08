3.7.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Samuel Careaga notched a goal and assist while Augustine Williams and Adewale Obalola also found the net to lead Hartford Athletic to a 3-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville before 10,357 fans at Hodges Stadium, spoiling the hosts' debut in the USL Championship.







