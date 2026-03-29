3.28.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Mateao Bunbury scored the only goal as Orange County SC continued its undefeated start to the season with a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as Roots fell for the first time this season.
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