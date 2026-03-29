3.28.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Johnny Rodriguez scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC in its home opener at Cashman Field for the club's first win of the 2026 campaign.
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