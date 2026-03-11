3.11.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Antony Siaha recorded a two-save shutout for his 30th regular season shutout in the USL Championship as Hartford Athletic remained undefeated in the early season after a 0-0 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium.







