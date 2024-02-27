2nd Annual "WooSox Team Store Fashion Show" at Polar Park Set for this Saturday, March 2, at 1:15 p.m.

February 27, 2024 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will host the second annual "WooSox Team Store Fashion Show" at Polar Park this Saturday, March 2, at 1:15 p.m. Registration is open to all fans at WooSox.com. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The show will include a special donation to the Worcester Fire Department Memorials Care Fund to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Cold Storage & Warehouse Co. fire, which took the lives of six Worcester firefighters on December 3, 1999. The WooSox will also unveil a Worcester 6 memorial hat to benefit the fund.

This free and exclusive event will feature the launch of 2024 merchandise in a fashion show in the DCU Club, featuring WooSox staff members, WooSox mascots, and friends of the club. The voice of Polar Park, Ben DeCastro, will emcee.

After the show, fans will be invited downstairs to the WooSox Clubhouse to enjoy the first crack at new merchandise before it goes on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 5. The WooSox will launch apparel from new vendors and will introduce a larger variety of plush items and souvenirs, which are the Team Store's bestselling items.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings is helping us widen our product selection in the WooSox Team Store, which will be ever-changing throughout the season," said WooSox Director of Merchandise Suizee Bailey. The company, which has exceptional expertise in the national marketing of merchandise, purchased the club in December.

"Fans will want to come check out the store every time they come to Polar Park, and we hope they'll check WooSox.MiLBStore.com often for updates. We look forward to announcing a new collaboration with an 'award-winning crew,' as well as very special WooSox Foundation fundraising items, some of which will be introduced in the fashion show. There will be 'More in Store in WooSox '24,' and 'More in the Store in WooSox '24!'"

During the event, attendees can enter a raffle to win the opportunity to assist the WooSox' graphic design team in creating a T-shirt to debut in the Team Store during the 2025 season.

The Team Store reopens Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m., after being closed this week to improve the checkout process with a new point-of-sale system.

