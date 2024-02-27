Jumbo Shrimp Invite Crustacean Nation to Virtual Town Hall to Share Gameday Experience Upgrades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the club's Opening Day on March 29 rapidly approaching, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting Crustacean Nation to a Virtual Town Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28 to share the team's upgrades and developments on several different fan experiences that are ready to be rolled out for the 2024 season presented by FIS.

This open-to-the-public event will give fans the opportunity to hear firsthand from the Jumbo Shrimp on several topics, including 121 Financial Ballpark investments and upgrades and updates to the club's ticketing and food & beverage experiences, respectively.

Panelists for the event Jumbo Shrimp Owner/CEO Ken Babby, Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw, Director of Food & Beverage Guillermo Vega and Director of Ticket Operations Peter Ercey. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions to each of the panelists.

"It is important for our organization to continue to upgrade and invest in the fan experience for Jumbo Shrimp baseball at 121 Financial Ballpark," Craw said. "We look forward to sharing that information with our fans and hearing their questions and comments at this event as we approach Opening Day on March 29."

The Virtual Town Hall will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

