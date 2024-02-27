Red Wings Baseball's Back Bash Returns Friday, March 22

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will host their seventh annual Baseball's Back Bash, presented by Zweigle's, on Friday, March 22 at Innovative Field. This FREE event, marking the official return of fans to the ballpark for the first time in 2024, will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The 2024 Bash will include:

FOOD & BEVERAGES: FREE Zweigle's hot dogs, $2 draft beers, $1 soda, and water options will be available.

MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw will perform classic rock tunes.

FUN: Both 'Speed Pitch' and 'Bounce House' inflatables will be set up along with tailgate-style games for fans to enjoy.

All three mascots (Spikes, Mittsy, Mac) will be available for photographs and autographs throughout the evening.

TEAM STORE: The Red Wings Team Store will be open for fans to get their first looks at the 2024 merchandise.

SEASON SEAT PICK-UP: Red Wings Season Seat Holders can pick up their tickets on this day.

As previously stated, General Manager Dan Mason has reaffirmed his "50-degree Guarantee". The Red Wings assure you that it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day, or your ticket will be valid for another game in April or May.

The Red Wings 2024 home opener is Tuesday, April 2 at 4:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI). Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

