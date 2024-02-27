Exciting College Baseball Action Returns to Truist Field this Year

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, will once again feature exciting college baseball action this year. In all, Truist Field will host a total of 17 college baseball games in 2024 -- two in the 2024 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series and 15 in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship.

ANNUAL UNC VS. USC GAME IS BACK

The 2024 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series kicks off on Tuesday, April 9with the University of North Carolina hosting the University of South Carolina at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. This year's schedule will feature the eighth annual matchup at Truist Field between the two teams. The Knights began hosting this rivalry series at Truist Field in 2016. The two teams have signed a new two-year agreement, keeping this annual tradition alive in the Queen City for 2024 and 2025. The University of North Carolina will be the home team in 2024, with the University of South Carolina set to be the home team in 2025.

CHARLOTTE 49ERS TO HOST CLEMSON

The Charlotte 49ers, who played the first-ever collegiate baseball game in the ballpark's history back in 2015, will return to Truist Field this season to host Clemson University on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:05 p.m. The 49ers entered this season as the defending Conference USA Tournament Champions, while Clemson entered this season as the defending ACC Champions.

THREE NATIONALLY-RANKED TEAMS SLATED FOR KNIGHTS COLLEGIATE BASEBALL SERIES

Clemson University (11th), the University of South Carolina (16th), as well as the University of North Carolina (17th), are all ranked in the Top 25 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll this season.

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL SERIES TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets for both games in the 2024 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series are on sale now online at www.charlotteknights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282, or in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, located at 324 S. Mint Street.

2024 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

As previously announced, Truist Field will also be the host site for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship from May 21-May 26. Nearly 59,000 fans attended this event at Truist Field in 2022. A total of 15 games will be played at Truist Field over the course of the six-day tournament. All-session ticket books and weekend passes are now available for purchase online at www.charlotteknights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282, or in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, located at 324 S. Mint Street.

