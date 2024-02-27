RailRiders announce giveaways and promotions for 2024

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have unveiled the promotions and giveaways for the upcoming 2024 season. In addition to the daily promos and 15 fireworks dates already announced, the new campaign features 15 giveaways, custom jerseys, appearances, dance parties, a balancing act, four Copa de la Diversión games and much more!

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale on March 2 at 11 A.M., marking fans' first chance to secure seats for any and all of their favorite promotional dates this year.

2024 Promotional Calendar Highlights

Opening Night at PNC Field is April 2 against the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is slated for 6:35 and, after the final out, the first fireworks show of the season will light up the night, presented by Empanada King.

Join us on April 6 for a magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Dippin' Dots. Gates at 3 with a first pitch set for 4:05.

Our weekly Friday Night Fireworks shows start on May 24, but you can catch additional pyrotechnic shows on Friday, April 19, presented by King's College, as well as on Saturday, June 29, and Saturday, July 27. An extended fireworks show is also set for Independence Day after a game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, presented by the PA Lottery.

There is nothing minor about the Everything Major T-Shirt giveaway on April 20. Gates open at 3 P.M. with a free t-shirt for the first 2,000 fans.

May 8 and 22 are STEM School Days, presented by Penn State Scranton, Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre. First pitch on each date is set for 11:05 A.M., but prior to the games, students from across NEPA will have the chance to participate in our annual trebuchet competition. The ZENsory Zone will also be on hand with sensory-friendly activities for the students attending the day games.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, May 11, get a RailRiders Pickleball paddle, perfect for showcasing your fandom when you take the court anywhere.

Celebrate Mom at PNC Field on May 12! The first 500 moms will receive a custom crossbody bag before the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings.

Scout Night is May 24. Contact a sales representative now to book your pack, patrol or troop for an outing at the game against Syracuse with post-game fireworks and a scout campout after the final out.

May 25 is Military Appreciation Day with a camo hat giveaway for the first 2,000 fans presented by MetLife.

The Vejigantes take the field for their first Copa de la Diversión game on Thursday, June 6. Additional Copa de la Diversión games will take place on July 5, August 1 and September 13, all brought to you by La Tolteca.

Star power starts the summer right. Our first bobblehead giveaway of the year is set for June 8 before the RailRiders host Norfolk in our first 6:05 P.M. Saturday game of the summer. The first 2,500 fans will receive this great giveaway honoring Anthony Volpe's 2023 Gold Glove-winning season!

Tuesday, June 18, is Pride Night. Join us for a night of love, acceptance and inclusion as the RailRiders host the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 P.M.

We head back in time to the 1990s on June 22! Gates at 5 with a custom CHAMP Beanie Baby for the first 2,000 fans. The team will wear custom jerseys, set to be auctioned off benefitting Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge. After the game, we'll rock the house with a 90s Dance Party on the Geisinger Plaza! Additional details will be announced soon.

The RailRiders will host two Sensory Friendly Days at PNC Field this season with the first set for June 23. We will provide a sensory-safe environment for fans of all ages including reduced ballpark sounds, sensory-friendly activities and much more. September 1 will also be a Sensory Friendly Day at the ballpark.

Friday, June 28, is "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night! Come see the RailRiders like you've never seen them before, in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable. After the game, stay for a fireworks presentation courtesy of ShurSave.

Everybody! Conference Room! June 29! SWB takes on Worcester and The Office Night is back. Leslie David Baker, who portrayed Stanley Hudson on the NBC classic, makes a guest appearance. PLUS- It's Bobblehead Night! Get a Stanley Hudson bobblehead if you are one of the first 2,500 at work... at the ballpark that night - Courtesy of PNC Bank! Gates at 5 P.M. in case you want to line up for the best promo of the year. The RailRiders will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Special Olympics PA. We may not like the WooSox, but we love Bobblehead Night.

Celebrate our nation's independence at PNC Field on July 4. Lehigh Valley is in town for a 6:35 P.M. first pitch that night and we will have an extended fireworks show after the game as we honor America, brought to you by the PA Lottery! The RailRiders custom jerseys that night will be auctioned to benefit Camp Freedom.

We waste away at Margaritaville Night on Saturday, July 6. Get your beachwear or summer wedding attire lined up with our Hawaiian shirt giveaway when gates open at 5 P.M. The RailRiders will wear custom jerseys, set to be auctioned off benefitting the Children's Miracle Network at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, courtesy of Giant.

Sometimes we all have trouble balancing work and play. On July 24, watch the Amazing Tyler balance everything (except the doggos, of course) as SWB hosts the WooSox on a Waggin Wednesday!

Our annual Girl Scout Night is slated for July 26. Reach out to our sales representatives now and reserve a spot for your troop! After the game, enjoy fireworks and an overnight campout on the field!

Have a holly, jolly July? Christmas in July is slated for July 27 with holiday-inspired flip flops for the first 2,000 fans and custom jerseys that will be auctioned off benefitting the Salvation Army Scranton Citadel Corps Red Kettle Campaign! After the game, stick around for post-game fireworks.

CHAMP'S Birthday is July 28 and the first 500 kids will receive a custom button-down celebrating our favoritist mascot of all time. Gates open at 11:45 for the kid's catch in the outfield on a Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay.

Faith & Faith Night is August 2. Bring your group to PNC Field for a night of fun and fellowship, plus fireworks after the game!

Gates are set for noon on Saturday, August 3, when the RailRiders host the Louisville Bats in a matinee game. It's Country Day with a SWB Cowboy hat for the first 2,000 fans prior to the 1:05 P.M. first pitch.

Our August 16 game is for royalty and swashbucklers alike! It's Princess & Pirate Night at PNC Field as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts the Buffalo Bisons.

The Sandlot Night is August 17! Chauncey Leopardi, who portrayed "Squints" in the classic 1993 film, will make a guest appearance and sign autographs. PLUS- The first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead immortalizing Leopardi's iconic role. After the game, stick around to watch The Sandlot on the video board. Don't be an L7 weenie and miss out on this night.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond return to PNC Field on August 30 with custom jerseys to be auctioned off benefitting the Child Hunger Outreach Partners. PLUS there will be a character appearance by the Black Panther. SWB FOREVER!

Our second-to-last homestand of the year winds down as the fall football season starts up. Join us at 1:05 P.M. on August 31 for another matinee game against Rochester. The first 2,000 fans get a custom SWB football jersey, presented by La Tolteca - Ideal gear for the next four-plus months!

Our final bobblehead giveaway of the year lands on September 14! While "The Martian" Jasson Dominguez's time in a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre uniform was short-lived, his first RailRiders bobblehead can stay in your hearts and on your shelves forever. The first 2,500 through the gates at 3 P.M. for our final Saturday home game of the year get this incredible collectible. First pitch is slated for 4:05.

All giveaways are for the first 2,000 fans this season unless otherwise noted.

All promotions, theme nights and giveaways remain subject to change. More details and appearances will be announced as the 2024 season approaches.

Single-game tickets go on sale this Saturday, March 2, at 11 A.M. online at swbrailriders.com. For more information, contact the RailRiders front office by calling (570) 969-2255.

