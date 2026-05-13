2026 NLL MVP: Brett Dobson
Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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The type of season that puts you in the GOAT conversation
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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Brett Dobson Named 2026 NLL MVP and Goaltender of the Year as Georgia Swarm Earn Multiple All-League Honors - Georgia Swarm
- Connor Fields Named Team Offensive MVP - Rochester Knighthawks
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