2025 IFL National Championship Highlights
Published on August 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube Video
Indoor Football League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Vegas and Green Bay Trade Blows in an All-Time Classic as Jayden de Laura, Knight Hawks Claim IFL Championship - IFL
- IFL Defensive Player of the Year Joe Foucha Inks Deal with CFL's BC Lions - Bay Area Panthers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vegas Knight Hawks Stories
- Vegas Knight Hawks to Celebrate IFL National Championship Win at M Resort
- Vegas Knight Hawks to Host IFL National Championship Watch Party
- Antonio Wimbush Named 2025 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year
- Two Vegas Knight Hawks Players Named to 2025 All-IFL First Team
- Two Vegas Knight Hawks Players Named to 2025 All-IFL Second Team