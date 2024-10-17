2024 WNBA Finals Game 3 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Postgame Notes

October 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







NEW YORK LIBERTY 80, MINNESOTA LYNX 77

FINALS GAME #3, PLAYOFF HOME GAME #6

TARGET CENTER, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 22 Collier - 9 Williams - 8

New York Liberty Stewart - 30 Stewart - 11 Ionescu - 6

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx tonight with 22 points, 9 rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block in a complete game. Achieving a postseason-career-high in steals, she became only the second Lynx player to amass 5+ steals in a single Finals game, joining Monica Wright (5; Oct. 17, 2012 vs. Indiana) in the feat.

With five steals this evening and four on Sunday, Collier set a league record for most steals over two consecutive WNBA Finals games. She became the second player in WNBA Finals history to post two consecutive 4+ steal games (Nykesha Sales; Oct 8-10, 2004).

Collier officially became the first player in WNBA Finals history to record 20+ points/9+ rebounds/4+ steals/1+ block. She is the fourth player to do so in postseason history.

Coming into tonight with 227 points, Collier has set a new WNBA record for points scored in single postseason with a new total of 249 at the conclusion of the evening. She surpassed Diana Taurasi's previous record held at 245 points (2009).

Kayla McBride scored 19 points including postseason-high 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38:30. This marks her first postseason career game recording 15+ points/2+ steals.

Alanna Smith scored two points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 19:51. She became only the second player in WNBA Finals history to post a plus-minus of 20 or better in 20 minutes or less while scoring two or fewer points in a single game. She joins Nicole Ohlde who scored two points with a +24 rating in 19:28 minutes (Sept. 29, 2009 vs. Indiana).

Team Notes

With 12 total steals, the Lynx surpassed their previous single-game record for steals this postseason (8; Oct. 13 at New York). This is the fourth time in Lynx postseason history the team has recorded 12+ steals in a single game (MR: 12; Sept. 30, 2016 vs. Phoenix).

Next Game

The Lynx will take on the New York Liberty for Finals Game 4 on Friday, October 18 at the Target Center. Tip is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN and heard on KFAN (100.3 FM) and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.