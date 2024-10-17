2024 Player Review: Kristy Wallace

October 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Height: 5-11

Position: Guard

Age: 28

Years Pro: 3

College: Baylor

Acquired: By Indiana via trade on January 13, 2023

Overview: Kristy Wallace played one of the most accomplished seasons in 2024 as a member of the Indiana Fever. The third-year guard was named to the Australia National Team at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Wallace was the fifth player in franchise history to play in the Olympics while playing with the Fever and helped Australia to a bronze medal in Paris. With Indiana in 2024, Wallace ended her second year averaging 4.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and played 17.2 minutes per contest in 26 games played with 15 starting appearances. Wallace also surpassed 500 career points during the 2024 season.

Notable Performances:

June 1: In a Commissioner's Cup win against the Chicago Sky, Wallace tallied 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

June 7: Indiana added the second Commissioner's Cup win at the Washington Mystics as Wallace recorded nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc with two rebounds and two assists.

September 19: To close out the regular season at Washington, Wallace led Indiana's bench scoring with a season-high 17 points and four rebounds.

