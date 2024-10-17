2024 Player Review: Damiris Dantas

October 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Damiris Dantas

Height: 6-3

Position: Forward

Age: 31

Years Pro: 9

From: Brazil

Acquired: By Indiana via free agency on February 1, 2024

Overview: Damiris Dantas joined the Indiana Fever this year after a successful start to her WNBA career with Minnesota and Atlanta in her nine previous seasons. In her first season with the Fever, Dantas averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20 games played. One of the only players on the active Fever roster with playoff experience entering the season, Dantas and Indiana will look to add another postseason appearance in 2025. In the 2024 playoffs, Dantas averaged 8.0 points per game, shot 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range against Connecticut.

Notable Performances:

August 26: In the second road win of the season at the Atlanta Dream, Dantas came off the bench to add 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

September 13: Dantas came off the bench against the Las Vegas Aces and tied her season-high 11 points with three rebounds and two assists 16 minutes of play

