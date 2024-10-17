Liberty Take Finals Lead with 80-77 Victory in Game Three

October 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Wednesday, the New York Liberty (2-1) earned a comeback victory on the road against the Minnesota Lynx (1-2), 80-77, in Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.

New York trailed by as many as 15 points before taking the lead with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the second-largest comeback win in franchise postseason history.

Five Liberty players recorded a block in the first half of Game 3, marking the third time in WNBA history that a team had five players with at least one block in the first half of a WNBA Finals game, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Sandy Brondello earned her 38th postseason win as a head coach to pass Bill Laimbeer for the second-most coaching wins in WNBA postseason history, while also tying Richie Adubato (14 wins) for the most coaching wins in Liberty postseason history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, October 18 at 8:00 PM ET at Target Center for Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.

KEY RUNS

Q1: Minnesota went on a 17-2 run from the 8:34 mark of the first to the 3:35 mark of the first quarter.

Q3: New York went on an 11-2 run from the 2:12 mark of the third to the 0:20 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: New York went on an 8-0 run from the 2:10 mark of the fourth to the 0:56 mark of the fourth quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four blocks and an assist. Stewart recorded her 10th Finals game with 20 or more points to tie Maya Moore for the most 20-point games in WNBA Finals history. This marked her 41st consecutive playoff game with at least 10 points, which is the longest such streak in WNBA postseason history. Stewart, who was named to the All-WNBA First Team earlier today, became the third player in Finals history to shoot 100% from the free-throw line on 10 or more attempts, and also became the first player all-time to record multiple 30-point double-doubles in her Finals career.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining in regulation, and added six assists, five rebounds, one block and a steal in Game 3. Ionescu added three three-pointers to extend her WNBA-record streak of 82 consecutive games with at least one three-pointer (regular season and postseason combined) and tie Diana Taurasi (23 games) for the second-longest such streak in WNBA postseason history. Sabrina also passed Crystal Robinson for the most made three-pointers in Liberty postseason history (63).

Leonie Fiebich scored a team-high 10 points in the first half and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists on 56% (5-9) shooting from the field and 60% (3-5) shooting from deep. Leonie made her eighth three-pointer of the 2024 WNBA Finals to pass Crystal Robinson for the most made three-pointers by a Liberty rookie in WNBA Finals history.

Jonquel Jones finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists on 50% (5-10) shooting from the field to go along with two blocks. Jonquel passed Tari Phillips for fifth on the Liberty's all-time postseason scoring list (300), while also surpassing Tamika Catchings for the ninth-most blocks in WNBA Finals history (63).

Nyara Sabally recorded four points on 50% (2-4) shooting from the field with one rebound, one steal and a block in 11 minutes off the bench. Sabally scored four points before halftime to tie her postseason career high for points in a single half.

LIBERTY 80 | LYNX 77

NEW YORK LEADS SERIES 2-1

October 16, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LYNX 28 15 19 15 77

LIBERTY 18 17 26 19 80

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA

POINTS Stewart (30) Collier (22)

REBOUNDS Stewart (11) Collier (9)

ASSISTS Ionescu (6) Williams (8)

