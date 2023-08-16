2024 HV Renegades Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Today

August 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that they have commenced selling Full- and Half-Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024 South Atlantic League season.

Season Ticket Members purchasing new plans or renewing existing plans will receive complimentary tickets to all 2023 South Atlantic League Playoff games played at Heritage Financial Park.

Fans wishing to renew their existing season ticket memberships may do so already in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park or online here.

"We are tremendously excited to celebrate the 30th season of Renegades baseball in 2024, and we know fans are not going to want to miss out on any of the action," said Tyson Jeffers, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "Being able to guarantee your seats to be a part of the fun is just one of many benefits of becoming a season ticket member."

Starting on Wednesday, August 16, fans can reserve their 2024 Season Ticket Memberships for as little as $0 down. Those purchasing a Full-Season plan simply have to reserve their seats and select their payment plan and pay nothing until their first installment. Fans buying Half-Season plans can reserve their tickets with a non-refundable $100 deposit to lock in their seats. Dates for the Half-Season plans will be announced at a later date, at which point members can choose their preferred plan.

Fans who place a deposit by Sept. 6 have the ability to participate in the "New Season Ticket Member Suite" at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday, Sept. 7 as the Renegades battle the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at 7:05 p.m. Additionally, for each season ticket purchased by Sept. 6, members will receive two individual ticket vouchers to Yankee Stadium.

For more information, fans can call the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or visit the Season Memberships page at www.hvrenegades.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.