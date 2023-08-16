BlueClaws, RWJBarnabas Health Partner on Equipment Drive

August 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







The BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health are pleased to host a baseball equipment drive at all BlueClaws home games through September 3rd! The drive will benefit communities in the Dominican Republic and provide education and life skills using baseball as the foundation.

Donate at the BlueClaws information booth on the concourse and all donors will receive two tickets for Opening Night 2024!

