HVR Game Notes - August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (60-49, 21-22) at Brooklyn Cyclones (57-49, 26-17)

RHP Justin Lange (First Start) vs. RHP Jordany Ventura (3-0, 2.73)

| Game 110 | Road Game 56 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | Aug. 16, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

SUMMER FUN ON CONEY ISLAND:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their second and final trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. this week to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones. Hudson Valley clinched the first half championship of the South Atlantic League at Maimonides Park back on June 20. The Cyclones have the first three series meetings.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-2 on Tuesday night. Ben Cowles crushed his 10th home run of the season in the second inning to give the 'Gades an early lead. In the sixth, Jesus Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and Cowles drove in another run with a single to extend the lead to 4-0. Baron Stuart went five-plus innings to pick up the win while Joel Valdez earned his first save of the season. Rhylan Thomas hit a home run in the ninth to break up the potential Renegades shutout.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:On Tuesday night, the Renegades pitching staff stranded 10 Cyclones out on the basepaths and held Brooklyn to hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades sit first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .209 batting average with RISP.

DOUBLES MACHINE: Spencer Jones tallied his 26th double of the season on Saturday night against Jersey Shore, passing Joe Pomierski (1996) for the most doubles in a season by a Renegades batter. He also currently leads all New York Yankees Minor Leaguers in doubles and is tied for league lead in the South Atlantic League with Dylan Beavers (26) of Aberdeen. Jared Serna is a close second in the Yankees system, collecting 22 doubles between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley.

JONES GOES FOR 30:With a pair of steals against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Saturday's contest, Spencer Jones has now amassed 30 stolen bases on the season. The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect is just five away from matching Cooper Bowman's franchise record of 35 set last year. In the South Atlantic League, Jones currently sits seventh while his 30 stolen bags are the third-most among Yankees Minor Leaguers.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 29 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League and High-A, while his streak is the fourth-longest in MiLB. Cowles surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and Ezequiel Duran (2021) last Wednesday for the Yankees era franchise record which stood at 24 games. Emeel Salem (2007) owns the all-time record with a 35 game on-base streak.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 2.2 scoreless frames on Sunday, Luis Velasquez extended his scoreless innings streak to 13.2 innings over his last six-plus appearances. The last runner to score against the right-hander came back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on Friday, and the Yankees claimed seven players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#58) and Spencer Jones (#86) moved up the list. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#57), Jasson Domínguez (#64), Austin Wells (#85) and Everson Pereira (#79). Roderick Arias (#97) entered the list for the first time.

A NEW NO. 1:On Thursday, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In Friday's victory over Jersey Shore, Jared Serna stole three bases and became the first Renegades player to accomplish this feat since Caleb Durbin stole three bases on April 25 in Greenville. Durbin also stole three bases on April 18 in Rome. Serna has tallied 22 stolen bases between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley this year.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on July 30, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. His season long10-game hitting streak was snapped on Saturday night.

WE'RE NO. 1:In their last series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the 'Gades stole 13 bases which sits a top of the South Atlantic League over that span. Hudson Valley had just six in their prior series versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Spencer Jones and Jared Serna each led the way, stealing four bags, the most in the SAL last week.

HE'S RIDING SOLO: Ben Cowles swatted his 10th home run of the season on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Ironically enough, all 10 of his long balls have been solo home runs.

