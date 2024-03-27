2024 Asheville Tourists Opening Day Roster Released

ASHEVILLE - The 2024 Asheville Tourists Opening Day roster has been made official by the Houston Astros Minor League Player Development Department. Headed to the Blue Ridge to begin the 2024 season are a total of 31 players; 16 pitchers and 15 position players.

This season's roster features six top 30 Houston Astros prospects, according to MLB.com. Those players include OF Luis Baez (2), INF Brice Matthews (4), RHP Jake Bloss (11), RHP Andrew Taylor (17), LHP Trey Dombrowski (22), and OF Cam Fisher (23).

The roster also contains five additional players selected in the top ten rounds of the draft: Catcher Collin Price, Outfielder Tyler Whitaker, and Infielders Ryan Johnson, Austin Deming, and Jeron Williams. The remaining position players on the Opening Day roster include: C John Garcia, C Garret Guillemette, INF Narbe Cruz, INF Luis Encarnacion, INF Pascanel Ferreras, INF Jackson Loftin, and INF Jacob Teter.

Rounding out the Tourists pitching staff are right-handers Edinson Batista, Valente Bellozo, Carlos Calderon, Deury Carrasco, Franny Cobos, Ian Foggo, Jose Guedez, Joey Mancini, Jeremy Molero, Railin Perez, Nic Swanson, Alejandro Torres, and Manuel Urias.

Asheville's 2024 Opening Day roster features players from the United States, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Ten members of the team appeared in at least one game with Asheville last year while one, Carrasco, spent parts of the '21 and '22 seasons with the Tourists as a position player. The remaining 20 players are preparing to make their Asheville Tourists debut next week.

The Tourists begin the campaign with a special McCormick Field 100-year anniversary exhibition game on April 3 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The official season opener is Friday, April 5 where the Tourists play host to the Winston-Salem Dash at 6:35pm. Tickets for Opening Day and the 2024 season can be purchased online at TouristsTickets.com. For more information, visit the Asheville Tourists Box Office or TheAshevilleTourists.com.

