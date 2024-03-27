Break Camp Roster Announced

March 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Rangers announced the break camp roster for the Crawdads on Wednesday afternoon.

The roster features eight of the Rangers' Top 30 Prospects, including 18-year-old Sebastian Walcott, who is the #71 on MLB's Top Prosect List and hard throwing righty Brock Porter, ranked as MLB's #88 prospect. Outfielder Anthony Gutierrez (Rangers #7), infielder Cam Cauley (#13), outfielder Yeison Morrobel (#15), right hander Aidan Curry (#19), lefty Mitch Bratt (#20), and righty Joseph Montalvo (#27) are also Hickory-bound.

Some familiar faces will be on the pitching staff in Bratt, Seth Clark, Gavin Collyer, Curry, Josh Gessner, Skylar Hales, Jackson Kelley, Larson Kindreich, Jacob Maton, Yohanse Morel, and Winston Santos all returning after spending time with the 'Dads last year. The staff will be rounded out by newcomers Bryan Chi, Dylan MacLean, Montalvo, Porter, Luis Ramirez, and Adrian Rodriguez.

On offense, the 'Dads will start the season with three catchers: Tucker Mitchell (2023 Crawdad), Ian Moller, and Konner Piotto (2021-2023 Crawdad). The infielders will be Ben Blackwell (2023 Crawdad), Cauley (2023 Crawdad), Jayce Easley (2022-2023 Crawdad), Devin Hurdle, and Walcott (2023 Crawdad). The outfield will be manned by Yosy Galan (2023 Crawdad), Gutierrez, Daniel Mateo (2022-2023 Crawdad and the Rangers' MiLB Defender of the Year), and Morrobel.

Overall, the Crawdads represent six countries: the United States, Canada, Cuba, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

The break camp roster has 29 of the 30 roster spots filled. The official roster will be finalized prior to the team's first regular season game on Friday, April 5th.

The team is expected to arrive on Monday and will see their first game action with an exhibition matchup on Tuesday evening at 6pm against CVCC. They will have two more days of practice before heading to Rome to open the regular season on Friday night.

The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 9th at 6pm against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.