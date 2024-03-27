What's New in ShoreTown this Year with the BlueClaws?

March 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are set for another great summer, and as the team enters their 23rd year of bringing affordable, family entertainment to the Jersey Shore, they have announced some of the new and exciting elements fans can expect when they make their first trip to ShoreTown Ballpark this year.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 5th and includes post-game fireworks. Tickets for Opening Night and all other 2024 BlueClaws games are available online at BlueClaws.com.

"Every year we try to reinvent ourselves to help ensure the best possible experience for our amazing fans," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "This year was of course no different and we're doing our best to enhance every aspect of our operation from promotions and theme nights, to entertainment, food & beverage, and the Claws Cove."

Below, find several of the new elements fans can expect to see at the ballpark over the course of the summer.

Bobbleheads are back on the giveaway calendar for the first time in several years. The first 1,000 fans on July 6th will receive a Bryson Stott Bobblehead thanks to RWJBarnabas Health. Then, on July 27th, the first 1,000 fans receive an Alec Bohm Bobblehead thanks to Taylor Pork Roll.

Additional new promotional nights include Halfway to Halloween on May 3rd presented by Moms of Business and Christmas in July on July 25th presented by the New Jersey Lottery. After a year on the road, the BlueClaws will once again be home on Father's Day, June 16th. Fans are encouraged to stay after the game for the post-game father-child catch on the field.

The BlueClaws will also host three live musical performances as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series (more information here): The Snakes on June 29th for Irish Heritage Night, Splintered Sunlight on July 13th for Grateful Dead Night, and After the Reign on August 17th for Country Music & Salute to Heroes Night.

New Food & Beverage Locations include a Taylor Pork Roll Stand (more information here) located adjacent to the Sand Bar down the left field line. There, fans can get a series of Pork Roll items from Taylor Pork Roll including specialty pork roll sandwiches, pork roll nachos, pork roll mac n' cheese, and many more to be debuted across the season.

The BlueClaws will also debut Grub Tubs this year. Fans will get food - such as a hot dog, burger, or chicken tenders, plus fries - in a BlueClaws decorative collectible basket plus a soda in a decorative collectible cup. Grub Tubs will be available at each concession stand.

This year, the BlueClaws will have a new Nacho Cheeseburger that includes nacho cheese, jalapeno, and salsa, and a BBQ Hot Dog includes pulled pork, cole slaw, and BBQ sauce. They will be available at each concession stand.

A Grab-and-Go stand has been added on the third base concourse behind Section 111. Here, fans can get hot dogs, chips, candy, and non-alcoholic beverages without waiting on line.

Fans with Fire Pit tickets (more information here) will also have in-seat Food & Beverage delivery for the first time. The Fire Pit seating area, which is presented by Celebrity Ford of Toms River, is located down the left field line. 12 Fire Pits are available at each game and come with five tickets and each group's own private Fire Pit.

This year, at select games including Opening Night, the BlueClaws will host Plaza Parties. Fans are encouraged to show up early to see the Claws Crew, engage with the on-field promotional team, play games, and much more.

For the first time, the Claws Cove team store will offer In-Seat Delivery. Fans can order from the Claws Cove on their mobile devices, and select In-Seat Delivery as the shipping location. From there, BlueClaws staff members will deliver the items directly to fans right in their seats!

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 8.4 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception.

Tickets for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, and all 2024 BlueClaws home games are on sale now at BlueClaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.