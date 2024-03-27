Spring Training Report - March 26th

March 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Minor League Spring Training games are underway in Florida with Phillies minor leaguers tuning up for the season. Here are a few notes from games of Tuesday, March 26th involving former and potential BlueClaws.

(year with the BlueClaws)

Double-A Game

CF Marcus Lee Sang (2022-23) went 1-4 with a home run

C Caleb Ricketts (2023) had two hits, both doubles, in three at bats, plus an RBI and a walk.

RF Gabriel Rincones, Jr. (2023) also homered in going 1-4.

LHP Matt Osterberg (2023) got the start and gave up two runs over four innings on two hits and two walks while striking out five.

RHP Noak Skirrow followed and gave up one hit over four scoreless innings while adding two strikeouts.

High-A Game

SS Bryan Rincon (2023) went 2-3 with a walk in four plate appearances, while adding a stolen base.

RF Hendry Mendez, acquired from the Brewers in November, went 2-4 with a home run.

RHP Estibenzon Jimenez started and threw four scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Low-A Game

2B Devin Saltiban and LF Pierce Benentt each had a hit.

RHP Micah Ottenbreit struck otu six over three innings, allowing three hits and no walks.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 5th. Tickets are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 27, 2024

Spring Training Report - March 26th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.