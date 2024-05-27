2024-25 Mooseheads Schedule Released

May 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The 2024-25 QMJHL regular season scheduled was announced by the league on Monday, including all 64 Halifax Mooseheads games.

The Herd will begin the season on a five-game road trip before hitting Scotiabank Centre ice for the first time on Friday, October 4th at 7pm versus the Quebec Remparts in the Home Opener.

The Mooseheads' home schedule features nine Sunday afternoon matchups, nine Saturday games, seven on Friday, five Thursday games, one Monday afternoon contest on Heritage Day in February and one Tuesday afternoon game on New Year's Eve as part of a home and away battle with Cape Breton on back-to-back days.

Halifax will also partake in home and away meetings on back-to-back days with Charlottetown January 13-14 and Saint John March 7-8. The regular season schedule will conclude on Saturday, March 22nd at home against Charlottetown. A full promotional game schedule is set to be announced by the team this summer.

Season Tickets are on sale now while 15-Game Packs will be available starting on Wednesday, June 19th at 11am.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.