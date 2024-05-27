QMJHL Unveils 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

May 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has unveiled the 2024-25 regular season schedule, which will be marked by a reduction from 68 to 64 regular season games.

The Saint John Sea Dogs will begin the campaign on Friday, September 20 at TD Station against the Moncton Wildcats.

A total of 576 regular season games will be played between September 20, 2024 and March 22, 2025. Of these, 93% will be played from Thursday to Sunday and during school holidays. It should also be noted that 83% of the games will be played from Friday to Sunday (including school vacations).

The QMJHL will be on holiday break from December 15 to 27 inclusively. Q hockey returns between Christmas and New Year's Day, including nine games on December 31. February 17 is Family Day in the Maritimes, and we'll be celebrating with games in Charlottetown, Halifax and Saint John.

