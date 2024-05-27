2024-2025 Schedule Released

May 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







This afternoon, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League unveiled its 2024-2025 preseason and regular season schedules, which will be marked by a reduction from 68 to 64 regular season games.

A total of 576 regular season games will be played between September 20, 2024 and March 22, 2025.

Of these, 93% will be played from Thursday to Sunday and during school holidays. It should also be noted that 83% of the games will be played from Friday to Sunday (including school vacations).

The QMJHL will be on holiday break from December 15 to 27 inclusively. Q hockey returns between Christmas and New Year's Day, including nine games on December 31.

The Eagles will kick off their preseason schedule on Aug. 20 during a battle with the Halifax Mooseheads at Centre 200.

They will kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 20 in Bathurst before hosting the Halifax Mooseheads in their home opener on Sept. 27 at Centre 200.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.