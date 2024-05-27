2024/25 Schedule Released

May 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







With the official release of the 2024/25 QMJHL schedule, the table has been set for the Islanders next regular season campaign.

The Islanders twelfth season will feature 32 games in front of the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown crowd and 32 on the road as the league embarks on the new 64-game schedule.

A new change coming to the Islanders schedule is reflected in the start times of games. Now, all games at the Eastlink Centre will begin at 7 p.m. except for Sunday and Monday games which will see a 2 p.m. puck drop.

The 2024/25 season will open for the Islanders on Friday, September 20th at 7 p.m. when a familiar Maritime rival in the Halifax Mooseheads. The home opener will give the Islanders, as well as the entire QMJHL, their first look at nearly an entire brand new coaching staff for the Mooseheads. The only returning member of the coaching staff will be former Islanders assistant coach Brad MacKenzie, who holds that same role now with Halifax.

The Moncton Wildcats will conclude home opening weekend on P.E.I. when they visit on Sunday, September 22nd for the year's first afternoon game. Fans will get their first look at a Moncton team led by Gardiner MacDougall. MacDougall was named the 14th head coach in Wildcats history this off-season. The Bedeque, P.E.I. native spent 24 seasons behind the bench for the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds; he now makes his QMJHL regular season debut. During his tenure with UNB, he led the team to nine National University titles, 12 AUS titles and was the first coach in AUS history to win over 500 games. He won the Memorial Cup in 2022 as the Interim Head Coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDougall also guided Canada to gold at the under-18 championship this spring in Finland.

This season the Islanders will once again play on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, September 30th at 2 p.m. against the Halifax Mooseheads.

On Saturday, October 19th, fans will get their first look at this past season's Michael Bossy Trophy winner Maxim Masse. The trophy is awarded to the league's top professional prospect each year. Pairing with Masse, to make up one of the best one-two punches in the league is 2023/24's Michael Bergeron Trophy recipient, Emile Guite. The award recognizes the QMJHL's Rookie of the Year. This marks back-to-back seasons a Sagueneens player has won the award, with Masse claiming it last year. This pre-Halloween match-up is sure to be an exciting one filled with skill and speed.

On November 22nd, the Islanders kick off their longest road trip of the season as the NCAA Atlantic Slam comes to the Eastlink Centre from the 22nd to the 24th. The Islanders have back-to-back games at the TD Station before they had to Quebec for three more. They'll see Shawinigan, Drummondville and Victoriaville before returning to the Eastlink Centre on Thursday, December 5th against Val-d'Or at 7 p.m.

The Islanders will play a home-and-home series with the Moose to close out the first half of the season. The Islanders get the first contest here at the Eastlink Centre on December 13th at 7 p.m. Then they'll visit the Scotiabank Centre on the 14th for the finale.

On Sunday, January 26th, fans get their only look at the 2025 Memorial Cup hosts, the Rimouski Oceanic. One of the QMJHL's most historic franchises was chosen to host the tournament of CHL champions next spring. The Oceanic are sure to be all-in next year as they represent the QMJHL.

The Islanders picked up a win last season on Islander Day against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and will get a chance to repeat that effort this year. The Titan will be in Charlottetown for some Islander Day matinee action on February 17th at 2 p.m.

Finally, this year's QMJHL champions, the Drummondville Voltigeurs venture down to the Eastlink Centre to begin the month of March. Islanders fans will get the chance to see any potential returning players from this year's championship squad on Saturday, March 1st at 7 p.m.

Here is a list of Key Dates for Islanders fans to keep in mind for the 2024/25 season:

Home Opener Vs. Mooseheads - September 20 @ 7 p.m.

Gardiner MacDougall Debut Vs. Wildcats - September 22 @ 2 p.m.

Cam Squires on the Island Vs. Eagles - November 1 @ 7 p.m.

Truth & Reconciliation Day Vs. Mooseheads - September 30 @ 2 p.m.

Last Home Game Before Christmas Vs. Mooseheads - December 13 @ 7 p.m.

New Year's Eve @ Wildcats - December 31 @ 4 p.m.

Memorial Cup Hosts Visit Vs. Oceanic - January 26 @ 2 p.m.

Playoff Rematch Vs. Drakkar - February 7 @ 7 p.m.

Islander Day Vs. Titan - February 17 @ 2 p.m.

2024 QMJHL Champions Visit Vs. Voltigeurs - March 1 @ 7 p.m.

Regular Season Finale @ Mooseheads - March 22 @ 3 p.m.

Stay up to date on our website and socials for theme night announcements.

Fans, don't forget to purchase your season tickets this week as early bird pricing comes to an end. You have until Friday at 4 p.m. to book your tickets and receive the early bird discount. To book, visit the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office on weekdays from 11-4 or by calling 902-629-6625. This week's early bird prize is a $2,000 travel voucher! Also, for new season ticket holders, you will be entered for a chance to win 1-year of free mobile service courtesy of Eastlink! Don't forget, the DEADLINE for the discount and final prizes is THIS FRIDAY at 4 P.M.

