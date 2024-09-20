2024-2025 Moncton Wildcats Roster Announced

September 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







We couldn't be more excited to introduce you to the faces of the 2024-2025 Moncton Wildcats roster!

Our team has changed a lot since last year - check out the new and returning faces on our roster for the 2024 - 2025 season.

Forwards

# Player Height Weight Birth Date Birth Place

6 Vidicek Markus 5'10" 172 2004-03-21 Kirkland, QC

9 Smith Gabe 6'05" 208 2006-08-03 St.Andrews, NB

10 Mercier Alex 5'10" 185 2005-09-22 Ste-Foy, QC

15 Collard Vincent 6'03" 194 2005-01-03 Chicoutimi, QC

18 Desnoyers Caleb 6'02" 173 2007-04-11 St-Hyacinthe, QC

20 Lounsbury Preston 6'00" 175 2005-04-12 Moncton, NB

22 Auger Thomas 5'08" 163 2004-10-22 L'Ancienne-Lorette, QC

23 Sampson Riley 6'03" 191 2006-05-23 Havre Boucher, NS

26 Sumpf Julius 6'02" 191 2005-01-11 Munich, Germany

27 Shantz Isaiah 6'01" 174 2006-01-15 Hawkesville, ON

28 Loshing Yoan 5'10" 173 2004-02-29 Lemoyne, QC

36 Schlender Easton 6'00" 200 2007-05-05 Hammonds Plain, NS

37 Cormier Cooper 6'02" 198 2005-08-08 Moncton, NB

88 Pekarcik Juraj 6'02" 197 2005-09-12 Tresna, Slovakia

90 Cloutier Pier-Étienne 6'05" 195 2005-11-23 Metabetchouan, QC

Defense

# Player Height Weight Birth Date Birth Place

2 Hackett Ryan 5'11" 166 2005-09-06 Miramichi, NB

3 MacKinnon Dylan 6'02" 196 2005-01-12 Riverview, NB

5 Morin Étienne 6'01" 185 2005-03-09 Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC

12 Diamond Aiden 6'00" 174 2006-04-02 Stratford, PE

21 Grenier Natan 5'11" 175 2005-04-20 Boischatel, QC

24 Fortier-Gendron Adam 5'10" 194 2006-01-21 Terrebonne, QC

33 Johansson Loke 6'03" 213 2005-12-14 Stockholm, Sweden

55 Mullen Simon 6'03" 181 2005-09-17 Truro, NS

Goalies

# Player Height Weight Birth Date Birth Place

1 Steinman Jacob 6'00" 182 2004-05-23 Toronto, ON

30 Warren Keegan 6'02" 173 2005-10-06 Weibwasser, Germany

Players by Birth Place

Birth Place #

Quebec 10

New Brunswick 5

Nova Scotia 3

Ontario 2

Prince Edward Island 1

*Germany 2

Sweden 1

Slovakia 1

*Both German players (Julius Sumpf & Keegan Warren) have dual citizenship.

