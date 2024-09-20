Home Opener: Tonight at 7pm

September 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







TONIGHT at 7pm the Sea Dogs kick-off their 20th season in the City of Champions against Coach Mac and the Moncton Wildcats. We'll hit the ice again the tomorrow night, Saturday, at 7pm against Quispamsis native Liam Kilfoil and the Halifax Mooseheads.

Take advantage of our 20th Anniversary Special and get both Opening Weekend games for $20, plus taxes and fees. PLUS, enjoy 2-for-1 Hot Dogs at TD Station concessions during both games.

Tickets are available at the TD Station Box Office, open at 12pm today, or online at tickets.tdstation.com.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024

Home Opener: Tonight at 7pm - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.