Charlottetown Islanders Set for Home Opener against Halifax Mooseheads

September 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are ready to kick off their 2024/2025 season with a bang in their home opener at the Eastlink Centre.

The Islanders have a solid record in home openers, going 8-3, including one overtime loss. Fans will be hoping that tradition continues as they face off against their Maritime rivals.

This year's opener will feature a very special guest behind the bench, with Honorary Coach Maverick Bishop stepping in to support the team. The Islanders will also be led by a newly appointed leadership group. Marcus Kearsey was named Captain, with Simon Hughes, Ross Campbell, and Maxwell Jardine serving as Assistant Captains.

"Ya obviosuly it means a lot, this is a very great organization and some great leaders in the past and it's a huge honour to wear an 'A' for this team." - Maxwell Jardine 'A'

"This is something as a kid, looking up to myself now, it's something I'd be super proud of and I wanna try to do everything I can to lead the young guys and lead the team in the right direction this year." - Simon Hughes 'A'

"I think there were a lot of great guys to pick from here and I feel lucky that I got the chance to get an 'A' on my jersey." - Ross Campbell 'A'

The team will be without Kearsey for the opener, as their Captain is attending Detroit Red Wings' main camp.

The Islanders will be looking to set the tone for the rest of the season, aiming to give the crowd plenty to cheer about. The puck drops at 7:00 P.M. and it's shaping up to be an exciting night of QMJHL action.

