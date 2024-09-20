Eagles Name Jacob Newcombe 32nd Captain in Franchise History

On Friday, the Cape Breton Eagles announced 20-year-old forward Jacob Newcombe has been named the club's 32nd team captain in franchise history.

Newcombe (Sambro, NS) is entering his third season with the Eagles after being acquired at the 2022 winter deadline from the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, a team in which he played parts of two seasons with dating back to his rookie season in 2021.

Last season, Newcombe was named as one of the Eagles alternate captains, but was sidelined for the first half of the season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in August 2023. In January, he made a memorable and inspiring return to the Eagles roster on Hockey Fights Cancer night against his former team at Centre 200.

In just 26 regular season games last season, Newcombe scored 11 goals and 14 assists, while also tallying an impressive 17 points during the Eagles playoff run which took them to the league semi-final.

Around the organization, Newcombe is highly respected for his resilient playing style, calm and welcoming demeanour and his strong leadership qualities both on the ice and as a teammate outside of the rink.

For this season, Newcombe will be joined by forward Cam Squires, and defensemen Tomas Lavoie and Brayden Schmitt who will serve as the team's alternate captains.

