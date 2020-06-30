2020 Blue Rocks Season Canceled

June 30, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - On the heels of Major League Baseball's (MLB) decision this past spring to suspend the Professional Baseball Agreement with Minor League Baseball, MLB has elected not to send players to its affiliated minor-league teams. As such, there will be no professional affiliated Minor League Baseball in the calendar year 2020. Therefore, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, like all other Minor League Baseball affiliates, are officially on hiatus.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced the cancellation with President Pat O'Conner commenting:

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played. While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

Though we are disappointed by MLB's decision, the Blue Rocks remain committed to continuing to work with the City of Wilmington, New Castle County, and State of Delaware authorities to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all citizens during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. In compliance with protocols determined by state and local health authorities, the Blue Rocks look forward to developing opportunities to bring joy and excitement to Frawley Stadium at the appropriate time later this summer. Moreover, we look forward to delivering our unique version of affordable, fun, family-friendly entertainment in 2021 and beyond.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.