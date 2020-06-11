2019 Pit Spitter Drafted

Traverse City, MI - Former Pit Spitter Luke Little has been drafted and the Traverse City Pit Spitters have sent their second player to the big leagues!

Luke Little, a 2019 Pit Spitter who attended San Jacinto State this year, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 4th round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft. Little becomes the second Pit Spitter to be drafted in the franchise's short history. Chase Wheatcroft was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Little appeared in 11 games for the Pit Spitters in 2019. Going 3-0 with a 1.45 ERA, tossing 22 strikeouts, and only allowing 2 hits in 12.1 innings pitched. Little hit 99MPH consistently during the 2019 season for the Pit Spitters, and this past spring Little hit 105MPH during a bullpen session.

"Luke is a rare arm that really flourished for us here in Traverse City last summer. He is one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in the country with an incredibly high ceiling being only nineteen years old. Said Pit Spitters field manager, Josh Rebandt. His velocity is already big-league level and we're excited to watch his growth in the Chicago Cubs organization."

