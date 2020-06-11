Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to Begin 2020 Season on July 1st

FOND DU LAC, WI - Finally! Some good news! The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will begin play for the 2020 season on Wednesday, July 1. The Dock Spiders will be a part of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod featuring the Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The 2020 season will run from July 1st through August 20th and will be capped with a two-day, pod playoff series. With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening later in July, this "pod" could expand before the season's end. Details regarding the Dock Spiders initial schedule of games will be released soon.

To ensure the safety of all fans, staff, and players, new guidelines have been established for Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. These guidelines include cleaning and social distancing protocols. Capacity will be 25% of the normal stadium capacity and all family groups will be seated at least six feet away from other families/individuals. The Dock Spiders have created a Smart Start Plan for the planned reopening of games.

"We're excited to get baseball back to Fond du Lac this summer, and we are determined to create a safe place for fans to watch baseball in 2020.", said Chris Ward, the General Manager for the Dock Spiders. "While we will be limited to a small number of fans in attendance for our home games, we know the community and Fondy Faithful fanbase will support the team all summer long."

"As we are all excited to see baseball coming back, we also take very seriously our role in the greater Fond du Lac community to not only welcome fans back safely, but to be a part of the process of helping get this community back to some sense of normalcy, both physically and mentally," added Dock Spiders Team President Rob Zerjav.

Fans who have purchased season ticket packages and mini-plans have been contacted by the Dock Spiders front office to coordinate tickets for new games.

Single-game tickets for the abbreviated 2020 season will go on sale next week. Details regarding the exact date and time will be communicated once the schedule is released. Fans will have the opportunity purchase over the phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at www.dockspiders.com. All tickets will be e-mailed to fans to use on the day of game. Due to the capacity and social distancing guidelines, single game tickets will be limited for all games, so it is recommended to purchase in advance for all games.

The "Road to the Show" game originally scheduled to take place in Appleton at Neuroscience Group Field has been cancelled for the 2020 season. Ticket representatives will be in touch with individuals who purchased tickets for that game soon.

